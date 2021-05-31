OctoFi (OCTO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470,162.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $17.00 or 0.00045077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $470,162.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

