Oddz (ODDZ) Tops One Day Volume of $2.63 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

