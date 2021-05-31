OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

