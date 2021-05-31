Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $265.45 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.