Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

