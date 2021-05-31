Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
