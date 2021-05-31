Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

