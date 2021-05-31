Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

ONDS stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Ondas has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.48.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

