ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of ONE Gas worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.