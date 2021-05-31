Ontology Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $925.02 million and $242.59 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,599,654 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

