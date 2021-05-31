Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LPRO stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $46,645,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

