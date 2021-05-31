OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.42). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.