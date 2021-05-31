Opus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $303,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $409,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.