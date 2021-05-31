Opus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

State Street stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,624. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

