Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 398,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,890. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

