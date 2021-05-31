Opus Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.19. 30,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,922. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

