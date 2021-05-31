Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 149.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 177.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 373.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

BK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.08. 198,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,969. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

