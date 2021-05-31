Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 734,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,000. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

