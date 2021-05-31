Opus Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

