Opus Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

