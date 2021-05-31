Opus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.26. 14,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,973. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

