Opus Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.74. 65,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.