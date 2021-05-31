Opus Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

