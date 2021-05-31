Opus Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,464. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.