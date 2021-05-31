Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $801,191.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Orbs has a market capitalization of $191.39 million and approximately $801,191.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

