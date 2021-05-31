Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $647.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.89.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

