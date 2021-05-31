Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.58 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $236.98 million and $17.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,289,690 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

