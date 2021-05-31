Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $75,703.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

