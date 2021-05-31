OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $740,901. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

