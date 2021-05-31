Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

