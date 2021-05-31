Outset Medical (OM) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is one of 64 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Outset Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical Competitors -248.16% -29.23% -15.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Outset Medical Competitors 210 875 1663 36 2.55

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million -$121.49 million -9.95 Outset Medical Competitors $973.16 million $120.58 million 124.27

Outset Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outset Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

