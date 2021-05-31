Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $2.09 on Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $124.80 million and approximately $623,317.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,775,011 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

