PAC Global (PAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.