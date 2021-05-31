Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises about 3.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,900,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 318,031 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

