Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.88. 3,409,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $100.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.