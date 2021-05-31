Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $13.25 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.59. 68,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,980. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

