Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $23.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

