Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.