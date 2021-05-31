Pantos (PAN) Price Tops $0.18

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Pantos has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $20,227.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00303077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00193110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.00958535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

