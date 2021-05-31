Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of V opened at $227.30 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78. The stock has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

