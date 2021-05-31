Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 28,672 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 385,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 533,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 in the last ninety days.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.63 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

