Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.77 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

