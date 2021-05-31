Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.