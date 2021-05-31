Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 3.96. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

