Patron (PAT) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $3.05 million and $8,718.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

