Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

PDCO stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

