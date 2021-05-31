Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 9,000 Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,780.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90.

TSE:SIA traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.20. 362,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.30. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

