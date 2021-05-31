Paxos Standard Price Down 0% This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $62.43 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,266,899,373 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

