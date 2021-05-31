Paxos Standard Price Hits $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC on exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $64.29 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,230,431,047 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.