PayPie (PPP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, PayPie has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2,642.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie's total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

