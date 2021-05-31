PCHAIN Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.